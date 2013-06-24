Bucks County Heating & Air Now Offering 50% Down and 2 Years 0% Financing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Bucks County Heating & Air is pleased to announce they are now offering a special of 2 years 0% Financing with 50% down. Now is the time to have a heat pump serviced and take advantage of this spectacular offer. Heat pumps are responsible for heating in the winter and cooling in the summer.



During the summer months, heat pumps pull the hot air out of a home and replace it with cool air. In the winter, the opposite happens as it pumps warm air into the home. Servicing the heat pump yearly is vital to keeping it operating correctly and efficiently. If a heat pump system isn’t working correctly, it can lead to quite a few problems. For example, the homeowner’s energy bills may be higher than normal. This is a good sign that something is wrong and the system is not operating efficiently. If the home is not getting cool enough in the summer or warm enough in the winter, then this is another good indication that the system is not working properly. This will cause energy bills to be much higher as the heat pump has to work harder to warm or cool the home. It’s important for homeowners to change the filter on the inside unit as frequently as monthly. Using a good quality filter will make a big difference in the air quality in the home. It will also keep the unit cleaner from dust and particles as opposed to a cheaper filter that will let a lot of debris in the air pass through and into the system.



For heating and air conditioning service in Bucks County, call Bucks County Heating & Air today to take advantage of this generous offer. Servicing the heat pump yearly will make a big difference for the lifespan and future of the heat pump.



