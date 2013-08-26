Bucks County Heating & Air Now Offering Free Online Estimates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Bucks County Heating & Air, one of the leaders in air conditioning service in Bucks County, has announced that they are now offering free online estimates for any work that needs to be performed on furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners, boilers, and humidifiers.



When the heating or cooling system in a home needs to be serviced, it is often overlooked until it completely breaks down. Bucks County Heating & Air is offering a free online estimate to allow customers to see the price of a service before they call to make the appointment. This service provides convenience for the customer and helps allow for planning. It’s recommended to get all furnaces, heat pumps, and boilers serviced at the end of the summer or early fall.



Performing a yearly service on these heat sources will not only let the heating unit run more efficiently, but also it will prolong the life of the unit. Bucks County Heating & Air has highly trained technicians with the latest tools on the market. They can service all heating units in a professional and timely manner while always arrive on time. Furnaces will be cleaned of any dirt and the belts will be replaced if needed. Heat pumps will also be cleaned and the technician will suggest things the homeowner can do throughout the year to ensure maximum performance and efficiency of the unit. For example, the outside unit should be cleaned of leaves and debris, while the inside unit should have the filter replaced every three months. Cleaning and servicing furnaces, heat pumps, and boilers will increase the longevity of these units, which will save the homeowners money.



For air conditioner repair in Bucks County, visit Bucks County Heat & Air on their website to fill out the free online estimate. This free estimate will allow the homeowner to plan for a servicing in the upcoming months.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners.



Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com.