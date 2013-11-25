Bucks County Heating & Air Now Offering Westinghouse Products This November

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Bucks County Heating & Air is pleased to announce they are now offering Westinghouse products this November. Westinghouse offers one of the very best warranties in the industry. In fact, they offer a 10-year warranty on both parts and replacement—guaranteed.



Now is the time to get a new heat pump for the home. There are many cold months ahead and using an old heat source to heat the home is not only bad for the environment, but also bad for the overall efficiency of the home. Heat pumps should be serviced yearly to maintain their optimal efficiency and increase their longevity. Bucks County Heating & Air can reduce the home’s heating bill by up to 50% by installing a new Westinghouse heat pump.



They are also offering an amazing deal to help homeowners through the holidays. If the homeowners put 50% down, Bucks County Heating & Air will waive all financing charges for 2 years. This is a great deal and with their new offering of Westinghouse products, and now is the time to make the move. Having a new heating system installed in the home—for only 50% of the cost up front, will save homeowners money every month. Bucks County Heating & Air also services and installs boilers, furnaces, and humidifiers. Whole house humidifiers are a great investment, as a humidifier will help cut back on the monthly heating bill. Air that is infused with humidity will feel warmer than dry air, thus, allowing the thermostat to be set a few degrees cooler than normal.



Contact Bucks County Heating & Air today to get a full list of Westinghouse products and to obtain more information on their special holiday financing. Now is the perfect time to have the new heat pump installed in the home. It will be more energy efficient in the winter as it heats the home, and in the summer as it cools the home.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners.

Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com.