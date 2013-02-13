Bucks County Heating & Air Reveals New Heating Tips to Help Control Energy Bill Costs in PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Old man winter is here to stay, for a few more months that is, and Bucks County Heating & Air would like to reveal some new heating tips that will allow homeowners to control how much they are spending on their energy bill in PA. Energy has the ability to sneak through the home and find every escape route, which will result in a colder home and higher energy bill. The professionals at Bucks County Heating & Air recommend that homeowners take a look at every inch of their home, such as windows and doors. With energy leaving the home, one’s furnace or heater has to run twice as much to try to warm the house.



This may lead to more frequent furnace service for Doylestown residents if their heating system never stops running. By targeting all these minor issues they lead up to a lot of energy saved, a long lasting efficient unit, and money savings. The licensed professionals at Bucks County Heating & Air are looking to save Doylestown, Bucks County residents’ money in one of the toughest economies in history. By having a professional maintain the heating unit in one’s home they are able to prevent major repairs or replacements down the line.



For heating and air conditioning service in Bucks County, residents should know that by lowering the thermostat when not home for hours on end will save approximately 10% for every two degrees it is lowered. Over time this can add up to a significant amount of savings on one’s monthly energy bill. The HVAC technicians also revealed that one should not shut off any rooms of the house or the heating vents. This tends to put added stress onto the heating and air conditioning unit. No matter what season it is, whether it’s the dead of winter or during the scorching summertime, heating and air conditioning service for Doylestown residents can save homeowners money. So, have the unit serviced or looked at if anything is out of the ordinary; and close up any gaping holes this cold winter.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners.



Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Buck County Heating and Air Conditioning dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com