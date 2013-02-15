Bucks County Home Builder Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Bucks/Mont Chapter of NARI

Erwinna, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Announcing the prestigious accomplishment, recognition, and award to Joseph Billingham of Billingham Built, with the CoTY (Contractor of The Year) Lifetime Achievement Award. Bucks/Mont Chapter of NARI (National Association for the Remodeling Industry) has recently presented and awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to a true leader in the Remodeling Industry.



Joseph Billingham of Billingham Built, his resume reads as a "Who's Who" of accomplishment within the remodeling industry. This recognition and award were probably not a matter of if, as much as a question of when. With 42 years of service to our area, Joseph Billingham and Billingham Built have been recognized multiple times through the top organizations in the home remodeling industry, for the quality of work they provide. As well, the Bucks/Mont Chapter of NARI, recently dubbed their annual education award as the Joe Billingham Award.



Recognition, all of them, showcase a history and pattern of integrity, success, professionalism, and truly a solutions first mindset for both consumers and industry alike. Joseph Billingham whether working on large scale or smaller scale projects, defines industry standards and ethics in craftsmanship. This award is the culmination of a life spent promoting and educating a field and all those who followed.



Mr. Billingham’s comments upon receiving the Award:



“Many contractors over the years receive recognition for their Quantity of work, recognition of this sort is noteworthy – but it is the reward of working with the Clients and the Personal Involvement that is most rewarding . I (Joe) have received many awards over the years for Quality Work (COTY – Contractor of the Year) in various categories. It is an honor to be recognized as one of only 3 Certified Master Remodelers in Pennsylvania, the only one in New Jersey, and only 45 in the Country. The Big 50 National Award was another Honor that I am proud of due to the qualification required to be 1 of the top Remodelers in the Country – BUT given all of this prior recognition I feel that this Award : The COTY Life Time Achievement Award, is the GREATEST HONOR that has ever been bestowed upon me – It stands out due to the fact that it is given in Recognition by my Local Peers within this industry that I am truly committed to each and every day – I am humbled and deeply honored by your recognition – Thank You so very Much” Joe Billingham, Billingham Built.



Billingham Built primarily serves the areas of Bucks County, Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County, New Jersey. As a General Contractor, offers complete Design/Build for new homes, home additions, custom kitchens, bathrooms and overall home remodeling and renovations.



With a customer and industry first attitude, is what has made Billingham Built an elite and renown provider. The name stands alone inside and outside of the industry. Passion is the driving force in each and every project, and it shows in the quality. It is not by accident that Joseph Billingham of Billingham Built has received such recognition through the years. With a track record of 42 years and counting, it is safe to say home building, construction education, remodeling, will continue to be shaped in the image of this industry leader for years to come.



