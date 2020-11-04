Bucks County Interior Design and Home Store Black-Eyed Susan Unveils Christmas Collection with First-Come, First-Serve Decorating Classes

Holicong, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Black-eyed Susan, Bucks County's premier interior design and home store, launches its handpicked Christmas collection for 2020 with limited tickets for this year's decorating classes. After eight months of planning and ten days of around-the-clock installation, the reveal of this designer winter wonderland makes the store a destination for Christmas decorating ideas.



"When we designed this year's collection in January of 2020, there was no way we could imagine what this year would bring," principal designer and CEO Susan Taylor said. "Home has become a haven for the family, and we have everything you need to make your own family celebration as special as ever."



The 10,000 square foot home store is full to the brim with dramatic holiday charm. From the smallest details to a ceiling full of lights and crystal that greet you at the front door, browsing the store is a tutorial on how to bring home the Christmas spirit.



Taylor said the Christmas decorating trends on display are spectacular lights, stone fillers and glittering snow, and an exceptional collection of select ornaments. The must-see color palettes are silver with sage green, and soft blush with gold. "The palette of silver and a minty sage green is one of the most appealing themes this year," Taylor said. "Mostly neutral, with a hint of color, it blends into most home settings."



The trend of blush across the world of home interiors is a welcome addition to Christmas design at Black-eyed Susan. "We were drawn to the soft beauty of the blush and gold combination we used in a collection of trees at the store," Taylor said. "Blush is easy to work into tabletop designs, from coffee tables to dining tables, mantels and foyers. Pair blush with gold, silver, or white. It definitely calls my name!"



Black-eyed Susan offers first-come, first-serve registration for Christmas shopping events full of decorating tips, tricks, and personalized help so shoppers can make the perfect selections. Signups are limited to 25 people to allow for social distancing. First Peek, a multi-day event this year, is a chance to be the very first to see Taylor's curated collection before the store's visual displays are disassembled by eager shoppers. Two nights are sold out already, with signups still available for Nov. 9.



A Nov. 10 class on The Properly Dressed Mantel is the ultimate guide for these centerpieces in Christmas decorating. Attendees can get a styled, designer look with Taylor's instruction and the right ingredients for creating their own at home. Just Ask Susan! My Best Christmas Tips on Dec. 8 is the one-on-one Q&A every Black-eyed Susan fan has been asking for. Taylor helps family traditions shine with advice on holiday design for any room in the house.



With limited registration available this season and classes almost sold out, shoppers can still get insider decorating tips at Black-eyed Susan by visiting the home store during business hours: Mon.-Wed, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thu., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



About Black-eyed Susan:

Black-eyed Susan is the premier home store and interior design firm in Bucks County, PA, specializing in fresh, classic interiors with style. Signature services include full service interior design and accessory house calls for new construction, historic homes, city apartments, and vacation houses. A 10,000 square foot home store of exceptional room settings is filled with curated collections of furniture and decor from hundreds of brands at every price range. No appointment is required to shop the home store. To book a complimentary half hour Meet a Designer appointment about your interior design project, visit besusan.com.