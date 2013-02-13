Bucks County Women's Healthcare Dr. Hasiuk Continues to Practice in the Surgery Center

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The OBGYN of Bucks County understands that women deal with some of the most confidential and important health concerns in life such as birth, contraceptives, childbirth, and menopause. Dr. Hasiuk of Bucks County Women’s Healthcare would like to assure all existing or future patients that he still continues to practice in the same office, in the Surgery Center next to Lower Bucks Hospital. However, all deliveries will now be taken place at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Langhorne, PA.



For those that are worried about their gynecologist of Levittown, PA moving, patients need not worry, Dr. Hasiuk is still in the same office and performing deliveries for all of his patients. Through years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Hasiuk understands how important it is to make those feel as comfortable as possible when coming in for annual checkups no matter what stage of life one may be in. The thought of switching to another OBGYN in Levittown, PA is no concern since Dr. Hasiuk and Certified Physician’s Assistant Heather Hansbarger are remaining at their current location, with just a change of delivery location.



Those at Bucks County Women’s Healthcare have seen throughout the years, women who have never been to an OBGYN before or have switched over from another practice, the nervousness and discomfort they feel. Dr. Hasiuk has built lasting relationships with his patients who continue to come to him throughout all stages of life, making it easier to discuss the most intimate symptoms or issues one may have. Bucks County Women’s Healthcare patients have the option to choose a male or female, whomever they may feel more comfortable with. One can be sure they will receive the most respectful and professional appointments at their current office in the Bucks County Surgery Center.



About Bucks County Women’s Healthcare

Bucks County Women’s Healthcare in Bucks County, PA is a leader in gynecology obstetrics, pregnancy and infertility. Their team of dedicated gynecologists for Bucks County and Lower Bucks County can provide patients with exams and information for all of their gynecology obstetrics needs. With their friendly and motivated staff of physicians and certified physician’s assistants, they make sure that during each of its patients visits to the Bucks County office, they are relaxed and at ease. They pride themselves with not only having the best womens health doctors in Bucks County and Lower Bucks County, PA area, but also providing the highest customer satisfaction for their valued patients.



For more information visit http://www.buckscountywomenshealthcare.com