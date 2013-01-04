Bucks County Women's Healthcare Dr. Hasiuk Is Now Doing All Deliveries at Saint Mary's Medical Center

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The graduate from Temple University Medical School, Dr. Hasiuk of Bucks County Women’s Health Care is now performing all deliveries at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Langhorne, PA. With over 20 years in the healthcare industry he is now even delivering second generations of babies to whom he originally delivered. This goes to show the long lasting, trusting relationships that are built from the very beginning in families.



As an OBGYN in Bucks County, Dr. Hasiuk makes sure that all patients feel comfortable throughout all appointments or consultations. He also respects any wishes or concerns that the patient may have throughout the pregnancy. For those located in the Langhorne area, they will now have a shorter commute when it comes time to deliver since this is where Dr. Aaron Hasiuk will now be doing deliveries. For some women the birth of their first child is the first time they have ever been a patient at a hospital, and at Saint Mary’s Medical Center they strive to provide the most caring gynecology and maternity services. Dr. Hasiuk being a part of the Bucks County OBGYN has the same beliefs as Saint Mary’s Medical Center and works hard to educate all of his patients on all aspects of the delivery.



Since Dr. Hasiuk now delivers at Saint Mary’s Medical Center, he still upholds all the same standards as he had before such as using cutting edge technology to make sure the care of one’s child is in good hands. Some patients even come from the Philadelphia area to experience the quality and care that is given to each and every individual. The Philadelphia OBGYN knows deep down how important this time in a women’s and couple’s life is, and it is Bucks County Women’s Health Care’s pleasure to be a part in one’s journey to motherhood. Dr. Hasiuk is proud to be a part of Saint Mary’s Medical Center for deliveries and strives to improve the lives of every woman who walks through his doors.



About Bucks County Women’s Healthcare

Bucks County Women’s Healthcare in Bucks County, PA is a leader in gynecology obstetrics, pregnancy, and infertility. Their team of dedicated gynecologists for Bucks County and Lower Bucks County can provide patients with exams and information for all of their gynecology obstetrics needs. With their friendly and motivated staff of physicians and certified physician’s assistants, they make sure that during each of its patients visits to the Bucks County office, they are relaxed and at ease. They pride themselves with not only having the best womens health doctors in Bucks County and Lower Bucks County, PA area, but also providing the highest customer satisfaction for their valued patients.



For more information visit http://www.buckscountywomenshealthcare.com