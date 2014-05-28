Kingston Park Raceway, The Ultimate Fun Destination Now Offer a Schumacher Kart Session for Buck's Party on Gold Coast

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Kingston Park Raceway, the ultimate fun destination now offers a Schumacher Kart session for buck’s party on the Gold Coast. Kingston Park also offers birthday parties, group bookings and corporate event bookings. They have plenty of ways to entertain visitors. Numerous rides and games are sure way to entertain people in the most unique way. Kingston Park Raceway suggests customers select packages which are organized for team building activities and corporate events. They also have Pit Stop Café for catering and refreshment. Their varied options of platter, meals and drinks make the customers more than happy.



As well as Kids Karting, a spokesperson from Kingston Park Raceway mentions, “We have a great range of food and drink options to make your buck’s night in Brisbane a happening one, with food starting from just $5.50 at the Pit Stop Café. We also have great catering options, with platters, meals and drinks available. If you prefer, you are more than welcome to pack the esky and make use of our modern BBQ facilities (no glass bottles please). We have plenty of open space and pergolas with undercover seating; all with a great atmosphere to make for a fantastic day out.”



They have the most innovative go carts and racing equipment in the country. They intend to make the buck night in Brisbane one to remember; they provide amusement rides, pit stop café, bungee jumping and lots such enticing recreational activities. They ensure customers to make their buck night the most memorable day of their life. This is the perfect entertainment zone for people, who are looking for entertainment and thrills from a high speed fun.



About Kingston Park Raceway

Kingston Park Raceway offers Australia’s largest and most technically advanced Go Kart Hire & Amusement venue. The 1100m outdoor circuit has over 100 Go Karts and 3 great Go Kart Tracks to test any driver’s skills, no matter whether the client is a beginner, intermediate or advanced Kart racer. There are 4 levels of go karts at http://www.kingstonpark.com.au, to suit varied levels of ability and experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.kingstonpark.com.au



Contact Details:

20 Mudgee Street

Kingston, Queensland, Australia 4114