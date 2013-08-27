Buckyballs - The Highly Powerful Magnetic Balls Are Being Offered at an Unbeatable Price

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- With Buckyballs people can let their imaginations run wild. Buckyballs are highly powerful magnetic balls that are made from rare earth metals, are only 5mm in diameter and a set of 216 buckyballs together can provide hours and hours of fun with endless possibilities. Each Buckyball is strong enough to hold up to 8 sheets of paper up to a magnetic surface, this means the powerful attraction between the mini magnet poles allows 216 buckyballs to be shaped in to an unlimited number of different shapes.



People can use Buckyballs to make complex shapes and creative patterns, cool magnetic jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets and rings because of the buckyballs shiny and sleek finish that never wears off or use the Buckyballs as fridge magnetic having the potential of designing one’s own unique fridge magnet or just use them individually as 216 balls. Furthermore people of a nervous or anxious disposition can use this tiny magnet balls set like a stress ball to release their anxiety and stress.



Buckyballs are the ultimate desk toys, that adults can use as magnetic building toys to construct pen holders, amazing geometric shapes or just cool sculptures. The Buckyballs are also great for simulating the brain, because there are limitless possibilities to create with Buckyballs, people can let their logical and creative sides of the brain to do the thinking simultaneously. Buckyballs are also a great way of learning maths and geometry thus parents can use Buckyballs as a math learning tool to teach their kids. Buckyballs are a great gift for any adult that will provide them many hours of fun and creativity.



Buckyballs the amazing magnetic desk toy is now available on The-Buckballs.com. This website is dedicated to provide people with many different types and styles of Buckyballs, such as the balls, bars or cubes available in different colors. The-Buckballs.com is definitely the best Buckyballs seller anywhere on the internet because this web store stocks the best quality and variety of buckyballs toys. They also offer a 100% money back guarantee or exchange the same class of the products. The-Buckballs.com customer service team is always ready to resolve any problems their customers might have because very customer is important for this web store, thus they work hard to ensure that every customer is satisfied with their purchase.



Buckyballs have already taken the world by storm. These magnet toys provide so much fun that anyone who picks up Buckyballs will not be able to put it down for quite some time. Buckyballs are simply fun at one’s finger tips.



For more information and to buy Buckyballs please visit: http://www.the-buckyballs.com/



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The-Buckyballs

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http://www.the-buckyballs.com