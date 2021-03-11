Budding Rap Star NoSleepCity Set to Release "New Wayne 2" in March

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The "New Wayne" mixtape series concept derives from the way rap superstar "Lil Wayne" released his dedication mixtape series. City states, "Wayne was a big influence on me wanting to start a music career, he worked tirelessly and released project after project and everything was hot, I just want to show that same work ethic and bring that back to the game, all the catchy and TikTok music is cool but I want to get back to when it was lyrics that mattered."



A very bold statement yet thats what he embodies boldness and being sure of himself with a mixtape name like "New Wayne" and the shoes an artist like Lil Wayne has left to fill he better be!



"New Wayne 2" is set to be released in early March, its a mixture of industry beats and original ideas. The project is versatile, it takes you on a walk through the gritty streets of Chicago's Westside, the lyrics are witty yet hard hitting, the cadences are unbelievable and the content has much replay value! The first song from the project is titled "Deep End Freestyle" released March 2nd, 2020 the video has already reached over 10K views and is set to have a huge response.



About Chicago's very own NoSleepCity

Chicago's very own NoSleepCity first burst on to the scene in the latter stages of the drill movement & has worked with some of the biggest artists of that time even starting a group "Mudbrothers" with the late, great super producer "LeekeLeek", he's now partnered with manager & long term friend "Fresh" on his own label and set to release his sophomore project titled "New Wayne 2".



