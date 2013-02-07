Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Buddoo & Associates announces the launch of "The Law for the Rest of Us" video series, an extensive effort to deliver easy-to-understand video tutorials on the most common legal questions of the day. With this video series, anyone can access an online resource that delivers educational and informative tutorials of interest to all.



Buddoo & Associates has a dedicated team of experts and bloggers who write and produce videos about the most important legal issues of the day. In addition, viewers can engage in live chat with an experienced legal representative about their specific concerns. If you have concerns about a legal matter, or if you are a legal expert who wants to participate in our online community, visit atlautoaccidents.com or contact Buddoo & Associates today.



About Buddoo & Associates

Lawrence Buddoo established The Law Offices of Buddoo & Associates in 2003, making it his personal mission to provide compassionate and top-notch legal assistance to those injured in accidents.



Buddoo & Associates

1401 Peachtree Street, Suite 500

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

http://atlautoaccidents.com