Budget Airline Jet2 Wins Accolade Just in Time for Summer Holidays

Albufeira, Portugal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- With many European countries suffering from economic down turns, it is no surprise people are travelling with more economically thoughtful airlines. The budget airline Jet2.com has recently received the honour of being named the title of Best International Travel Operator in the Publituris Portugal Trade Awards 2013. This airline, with flights in and out of Faro and Madeira airports, has shown innovation through customer service and accessibility.



With the summer holiday fast approaching, this award is welcomed by Jet2. This budget airline is perfect for those travelling from Faro Airport to Albufeira, a major attraction for those who fly into the airport. The airline will be increasing the number of seats and number of flights from its eight stations around the United Kingdom.



This accolade will encourage those looking to travel in Europe to visit Portugal, not only because of its fabulous beaches and culture, but now reasonable transit prices. Businessman Bruno Calzaverini of Shuttle Direct, a car and shuttle company with direct services from Faro Airport to Albufeira, believes that this accolade will help draw more money to the tourism industry in Portugal.



“This recognition has tourism businesses excited for the new opportunities increased visitors offers,” states Calzaverini, “the community is looking forward to contribute to the commitment to excellent service Jet2 has shown.”



With thousands of visitors travelling from the Faro Airport to Albufeira every year to visit the beautiful beaches and experience the unique culture of the Algarve region, Jet2 has made bounds in the economic airline industry. With these encouraging fares and new achievements, Faro is sure to become a major hub for those wishing to experience the wonders of Portugal.



