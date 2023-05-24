Budget Hotels Market Is Booming Worldwide : Balladins Hotels, Campanile, Formule1, Days Inn

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Budget Hotels Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Budget Hotels market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

B&B Hotels (France), Balladins Hotels (France), Campanile (United States), Comfort (United States), Days Inn (United Kingdom), Econo Lodge (United States), Etap (Poland), Express By Holiday Inn (United States), Formule1 (France), Hotel Bannatyne (United Kingdom),



Scope of the Report of Budget Hotels

Budget hotels are affordable budget hotels. Cost of hotel is low so and it provides clean accommodations however, it is the bare minimums. Budget hotels are useful for middle class family, students and others. It will provide hotels facility with low budget. Increase demand of tourism industry will help to fuel Demand of global budget hotel market.



On 6th February 2018, The B&B Hotels Group has announced that they acquired 7 hotels in the H2 HOTELES chain and it has already hold 29 new establishment in Spain which represent more than 2,700 rooms.



The Global Budget Hotels Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Business Hotel, Suite Hotel, Airport Hotel, Resorts Hotel), Application (Travel, Business, Others), Booking Type (Online, Offline)



Market Opportunities:

- Government Initiative Support Tourism Industry



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand Due to Affordable Accommodation

- Growing Middle-Class Population

- Upsurging Demand in Tourism Industry



Market Trend:

- Rising Popularity of Branded Domestic Budget Hotel

- Adoption of Online Hotels Booking facility



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



