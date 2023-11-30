Budget Hotels Market Ready to Fly on High Growth Trends : Days Inn, Econo Lodge, Etap, Express by Holiday Inn

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- Latest released research study on Budget Hotels Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Budget Hotels Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are B&B Hotels (France), Balladins Hotels (France), Campanile (United States), Comfort (United States), Days Inn (United Kingdom), Econo Lodge (United States), Etap (Poland), Express By Holiday Inn (United States), Formule1 (France), Hotel Bannatyne (United Kingdom).



Budget hotels are affordable budget hotels. Cost of hotel is low so and it provides clean accommodations however, it is the bare minimums. Budget hotels are useful for middle class family, students and others. It will provide hotels facility with low budget. Increase demand of tourism industry will help to fuel Demand of global budget hotel market.



Global Budget Hotels Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Business Hotel, Suite Hotel, Airport Hotel, Resorts Hotel

On the Basis of Application: Travel, Business, Others

Additional Segmentation: Booking Type (Online, Offline)

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand Due to Affordable Accommodation

- Growing Middle-Class Population

- Upsurging Demand in Tourism Industry



Market Trend

- Rising Popularity of Branded Domestic Budget Hotel

- Adoption of Online Hotels Booking facility



Opportunities

- Government Initiative Support Tourism Industry



On 6th February 2018, The B&B Hotels Group has announced that they acquired 7 hotels in the H2 HOTELES chain and it has already hold 29 new establishment in Spain which represent more than 2,700 rooms.



