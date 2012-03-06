Budget Travel Briefing - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Budget Travel Briefing" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- An unstable economic environment, coupled with the fact that consumers remain highly cost-conscious, will continue driving demand for low cost travel and tourism products/services. Stronger sales are expected to derive from emerging markets, which are seeing great industry dynamism and increased spending from the lower socioeconomic groups. Travel and tourism businesses that focus on lower prices and stylish offers are most likely to succeed in the short term.
Euromonitor International's Budget Travel Briefing global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel And Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel And Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Top 10 Companies in the Swedish Travel and Hospitality Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2010
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Top 10 Companies in the UK Travel and Hospitality Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2009
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Top Companies in the Swiss Travel and Hospitality Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2010
- Top 10 Companies in the Middle East Travel and Hospitality Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2010
- Top 10 Companies in Spain Travel and Hospitality Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2009
- City Travel Briefing - Hawaii