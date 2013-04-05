Budget Update Reveal's Measures to Stimulate the Buying Market

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Does this mean an option for selling your house quickly can reap its own rewards?



The Chancellor revealed a package of measures for those looking to buy a house as part of the budget update, but none for those struggling to sell.



Reports show that the number of people using a home buyer to sell a house fast has soared over the past two years, silencing the critics and challenging the long-held and outdated belief that the only way to sell property is through an estate agent.



With home owners finding it taking up to two years to sell using an estate agent, and suffering three price drops and 40% difference between the initial asking price and eventual selling price, it is no wonder that home owners are shopping around.



So, what is a home buyer? How popular is using one? Why is this happening? And how do you make sure you use a good one?



What is a home buyer?



A ‘home buyer’ is a name given to a company that invests in residential property. They can buy your house quickly (in as little as seven days), efficiently and with a minimum of hassle, and the trade-off for this is that it will be at slightly less than the full market value.



If individuals are happy to wait on the market in order to try and get the highest possible price for their house, this service is not right for them. But if they need a quick sale, or one with no stress or worry, it is worth its weight in gold.



How popular is the home buyer service?



The figures below show how the trend in searches for the term ‘home buyer’ in Google in the UK has increased steadily, particularly in the first quarter of 2013.



Annual trend in Google searches for ‘home buyer’ in the UK



Up 22% in 2012

Up 68% in 2013



Source: Google insights tool (searches for ‘home buyer’ in UK 2011 to present)



In what situations do home buyers help?



39% have found a property they want or are buying on

15% are selling due to a divorce or break up

13% are moving for relocation, usually due to a job offer

12% are downsizing or retiring

12% have sold properties after an inheritance, or selling a second home

9% are selling to liquidate cash



Source: Quick Move Now (reasons for enquiry 2012)



The majority of people who use the service of a home buyer are those who want to move for positive reasons:



To enables them to buy their dream home

To move on from a relationship breakdown

To relocate (usually for work)

To move to a retirement property

To find out more, watch this short video explaining a bit more about the scenarios in which a home buyer can help



Why are home buyers becoming more popular?



The continuing difficulty of the housing market

Industry perception is changing

Sellers are becoming more aware of the alternatives

Home buyers offer an innovative solution for vendors keen to sell



How do you choose a good home buyer?



Here are some top tips which will help when choosing and using a property buying company:



- Ask if the company purchases with cash funds or if it uses mortgage finance and investors

- It is only cash buyers who will be able to offer a truly secure and quick sale

- Ascertain whether the company handles and funds all the legalities

- Ask how flexible the completion dates are and how much control you have over them

- Make sure any offers you request come free of charge and with no obligation

- Take your time when considering the final offer and ensure you obtain answers to any questions you may have



