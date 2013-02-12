BudgetBacklinks.com Launches New Metrics for Their High PR Backlinks

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Budget Backlinks one of the leading providers of homepage backlinks has recently announced an evolution to their service by allowing customers to choose their links based on detailed metrics from Majestic SEO and SEMOZ.



This new micro control for clients applies to both homepage backlinks and guest posts. A spokesperson explained the move:



“We have always provided links that work and fast. We did this historically by creating a pack of high pr backlinks for a client. However we’ve noticed more and more clients want finite control over their linking plan so we’ve responded to that need. Clients can now search by niche and then look at the metrics of each site. They can effectively create their own homepage backlinks network. We continue to offer the bundled packages for clients who are more interested in a hands off approach. The bundled packages are created using our years of SEO experience to get the maximum return on investment.”



Budget Backlinks where one of the leading providers of homepage backlinks prior to the game changing Penguin updates of 2012. While other providers have failed to respond to the changing algorithm, Budget Backlinks completely redesigned their service for the new paradigm.



A spokesperson commented:



“We were known for getting websites owner’s great results while charging less than the competition prior to the Penguin updates. While many competitors floundered we began testing new approaches vigorously. After months of testing we realized a lot of the old metrics still held firm, particularly the need for high PR backlinks. What had changed was the need for relevancy, links now needed to have relevant content on niche specific sites. We quickly moved to providing links on sites that are themed to a specific niche. This move saw clients gain rankings quicker than ever before.”



BudgetBacklinks.com sells backlinks on sites in many of the most popular Internet marketing niches, including Finance and Investment, Health and Beauty and Weight Loss and Fitness. They offer their customers a choice of having their backlink in a guest post for permanent links or discreetly placed homepage backlinks. The guest post option is a new innovation and one that undercuts the market significantly. Many guest post providers charge well over $50 a link while Budget Backlinks comes in at one tenth of that cost.



About BudgetBacklinks.com

BudgetBacklinks.com is an SEO provider that provides links direct to webmasters and direct to agencies. They specialize in homepage backlinks and guest posts.



For more information please visit https://BudgetBacklinks.com