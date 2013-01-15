Buffalo Permanent Cosmetics Company Launches Social Media Driven Website

Hamburg, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The lead Buffalo permanent cosmetics company, Natural Beauty, has launched a website that has improved features, including user friendly social media buttons. Natural Beauty has a goal of providing excellent customer service, and this starts with the setup and functionality of their website. By adding social media features, the staff at Natural Beauty aims to help current and potential customers understand their services and procedures to determine if it’s the right choice for them.



Buffalo permanent makeup artists at Natural Beauty go beyond the customer care offered at other permanent makeup artist facilities. In fact, they pride themselves on assisting clients with deciding their best look, and offering the services to achieve it. The staff of highly-trained professionals can help with a wide array of client needs—from tattoo removal, permanent makeup applications, reiki, and other unique offerings.



In addition to their high standards for hygiene, customer service, and up-to-date training and technology, the staff at Natural Beauty hopes every client is satisfied. So far the large amount of repeat business and referrals have made them confident in their ability to deliver the best results and customer satisfaction. By launching their new website functionality, including social media features, Natural Beauty believes they can start the customer service experience before clients even enter the doors of their facility.



To get questions answered, or to learn more about the procedures and services offered by Natural Beauty, the staff can now be reached through their website or through their social media profiles. To find their social media profiles, simply visit their website and click the icons at the top or bottom of the page. For more information or to check out their newly launched site, visit http://naturalbeauty65.com/ today.



Media Contact:

Natural Beauty

http://www.naturalbeauty65.com

email@naturalbeauty65.com

716-713-3822