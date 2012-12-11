Buffalo Permanent Makeup Artist Offers Holiday Giveaway

Hamburg, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- With the holidays right around the corner, the Buffalo permanent makeup specialists at Natural Beauty felt it was the perfect time to hold a giveaway. The holiday season giveaway can be entered for free by visiting the Natural Beauty website. Participants only need to send their name, email address, and the services they are interested in winning should their name be selected for the giveaway. This holiday gift will be a way that the staff can empower women to feel their best through the wide array of services available at Natural Beauty.



For those unfamiliar with the work done at Natural Beauty, their full list of services are available on their website. As the premier permanent cosmetics artists in Buffalo, Natural Beauty has helped a wide variety of people obtain the results that they most desire. Anyone seeking Buffalo permanent cosmetics can get in touch with the skilled staff members in a variety of ways. First and foremost, Natural Beauty has a fully functional website that interested parties can use to contact them. However, they also have a very active Facebook account with which they hope to encourage people to reach out to them.



Although there are many opportunities for joy this holiday season, Natural Beauty hopes its giveaway will make the winner happy, confident, and empowered. Through their website and Facebook page, they aim to provide information about their work with permanent makeup to those who may have questions or are interested in the process. To get in touch with Natural Beauty, or to enter their holiday season giveaway, visit their website or find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/naturalbeauty65 today.



Natural Beauty

236 Buffalo Street

Hamburg, NY 14075

http://www.naturalbeauty65.com

email@naturalbeauty65.com

716-713-3822