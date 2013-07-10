Kustell Law Group LLP Partners with Magnosi Web Marketing

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Kustell Law Group LLP of Buffalo, NY recently partnered with Brian Magnosi and Magnosi Web Marketing based in Fayetteville, New York. Kustell has been operating for decades as a Buffalo personal injury lawyer as well as being divorce lawyers in Buffalo. The company decided that times have changed and traditional print media such as the phone books just weren't producing the kinds of results they used to.



Magnosi Web Marketing CEO Brian Magnosi said 'we're really excited about the SEO partnership we've formed with Carl and the entire team at Kustell Law. Both Carl and I have seen a major shift in the past few years towards the internet, and how search engines like Google along with other media types like social media have radically changed the way people search for and disseminate information. Because of that, optimizing a company's presence online is not just a good idea, but a critical differentiator between local competitors in today's marketplace."



Magnosi Web Marketing is a Buffalo SEO company that specializes in search engine optimization (SEO) and has done so for years. Kustell law Group LLP has been in the legal field for decades and decided they needed a true digital marketing partner who understand internet marketing as well as SEO. The two companies formed their alliance in June of 2013 and are focusing on the Kustell's core business offerings which are mainly personal injury work and Buffalo divorce attorney work. "Carl is really savvy when it comes to all things online and I appreciate the opportunity to help him grow his practice through our SEO efforts'" Mr. Magnosi said.