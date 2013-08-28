Bug off Screen Is a Kid's Best Friend

Cambria, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Bug Off Screen is recognized world-wide as an easy and affordable way to keep flying insects out of your home while enjoying cookouts, parties, and get-togethers in the backyard. It’s the highest quality instant screen door that is easy to set up without tools and will last for years with no maintenance.



What is the Bug Off Screen?



Bug Off Screen is a frameless screen curtain that installs easily without tools in about 5 minutes. You simply place the Bug Off Screen on the included spring tension rod, and push it up into the doorjamb. Hook and loop tabs (like Velcro) are sewn to both sides of the screen to keep it securely in place. The center opening uses high energy magnets to close the screen automatically. Bug Off provides magnetic hands-free entry and exit while keeping the insects out.



Bug Off Screen has been recognized as the instant screen leader for more than 20 years, because of its excellent quality, great customer service and original patented design. It’s been used in homes, restaurants and hotels around the world. Not only do adults’ love Bug Off Screen, kids and pets enjoy it too.



Parents and Kids Love Bug Off Screen



Children and pets can easily walk through Bug Off Screen without difficulty and it shuts automatically behind them. This means no more slamming screen doors and no more screens accidentally left open to allow insects in. It is also quieter and safer for kids and pets. Bug Off is more efficient since it only opens the width of the body and then closes leaving no time for bugs to enter.



No More Family Fights



Many customers report one of the biggest benefits of Bug Off Screen is that it can prevent family fights, because kids can enter and leave without making additional noise, damaging doors or leaving the screen open to bugs. It makes outdoor activities more fun and enjoyable with no more yelling “close the screen door.”



No More Bent or Broken Screens



Another big advantage of using Bug Off Screen is that there is no frame or bottom track to get broken or bent. Kids will certainly “be kids” and pets will be pets and sometimes they forget to gently shut the screen, or they may go right through and destroy it. Broken or bent screens are familiar to most families with kids and pets.



If you love backyard activities and have kids, then you’ll love Bug Off Screen. It’s the perfect solution to keeping the bugs out and the fun in all your outdoor activities.



About Bug Off Screens

Bug Off Screen started the "instant screen" industry more than 20 years ago and continues to be the leader in quality and customer service. Wolf & Moon Products, Inc. is a privately held, women owned company. Today Bug Off is manufactured in 14 standard sizes and custom sizes and is sold all over the world. Over a million Bug Off Screens have been sold worldwide.



For Media Contact:

Brooke Branning, VP of Sales

Bug Off Instant Screen

2045 Burton Drive

Cambria, CA 93428

Phone: 888-342-5270

Email: sales@bugoffscreen.com

Website: http://www.bugoffscreen.com



For Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BugOffScreen

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BugOffScreen

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvdY0wz0rWM