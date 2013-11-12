BUGCO Emerges as Leading Pest Control Company in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The company is enjoying this success because of the hard work and passion that they put into their work.



A representative from the company said, “We believe that the technical skill and industry knowledge of our technicians is unmatched in the Houston pest control market. For that reason, BUGCO has built an outstanding reputation among both residential and commercial pest control customers.”



“When we deliver general pest control services, we provide a special technique around the exterior of the building that reduces the need for additional applications inside. Because of this attention to detail, we have earned an outstanding reputation – both locally and otherwise – as a leader in pest control,” he further added.



The company has helped thousands of clients control pests and has become a reliable name in the city for pest control whether it’s a residential or a commercial pest control requirement.



The company is also known for its complete monthly or bi-monthly plan for all commercial properties around the Houston area, as it provides the best commercial pest control provided by their trained exterminators in the surrounding areas as well. Pest control services from BUGCO means more than just spraying; their services are about listening, convenience, scheduling, responsiveness, accountability and knowledge.



Customers may browse through the company’s online portal for a glance at the services they offer, then contact the company to schedule an appointment using the contact details provided at the online portal.



About BUGCO

BUGCO Pest Control is a Texas state licensed commercial Pest Control business specializing in treatments for general pest control, termite (WDI) inspections and termite treatments, mosquito misting system installation and maintenance, fire ant, bed bug, flea and tick treatments, and rodent control. Operating since 2003, BUGCO Pest Control has the equipment, experience and knowledge to deal with any pest problem. Its trained and licensed commercial pest control technicians are ready to complete thorough inspections of any property to determine the best course of action to eliminate pest infestations.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bugco.org/real-estate-inspectors-and-agents.html