BUGCO Now Introduces Residential Protection Plan for Pest Control

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- A renowned name in pest management, BUGCO, a trusted name in Houston Pest Control, now introduces its Residential Protection Plan to safeguard a client’s home from any pest disaster. The Protection Plan is unique in that they inspect all potential pest areas and thoroughly check every corner of the residence with industry-leading treatments to treat every problem area.



One of the representatives at BUGCO, while highlighting the effectiveness of the Protection Plan, stated, “Our Residential Protection Plan is customized to meet your specific needs. We provide a minimum of four scheduled services, each focusing on your specific pest management needs. We thoroughly inspect your home’s interior and exterior. Then we concentrate on potential areas where insects or rodents might enter.”



BUGCO and its service are well-known due to their expert technicians and staff who share a passion for providing client satisfaction at all times. Through years of acumen and knowledge, Houston pest control management has been serving industries such as health care, hospitality, office buildings, schools, retail spaces and many other types of commercial properties.



The company is also known for its Wood Destroying Insect Remediation and offers spot, partial and complete treatments for getting rid of termites at competitive prices. They also provide a full one-year warranty, and always try to deliver the best solutions to their clients.



About BUGCO Pest Control

BUGCO Pest Control is a Texas state licensed commercial Pest Control business specializing in treatments for general pest control, termite (WDI) inspections and termite treatments, mosquito misting system installation and maintenance, fire ant, bed bug, flea and tick treatments, and rodent control. Operating since 2003, BUGCO Pest Control has the equipment, experience and knowledge to deal with any pest problem. Their trained and licensed commercial pest control technicians are ready to complete thorough inspections of any property to determine the best course of action to eliminate pest infestations.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bugco.org/.