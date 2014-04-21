BUGCO Pest Control Is Now Online to Server a Wider Reach

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- BUGO Pest Control, a Houston-based pest management and control company – goes online to serve a wider reach of residential and commercial customers. With an official website that can be accessed at http://www.bugco.org, BUGCO reaches out to potential customers and clients who will need their assistance for pest control and management.



On the company's website, one can find a general idea about the company and the services they do on its homepage. A more comprehensive view of the company's profile is located on the About page, while a complete list of services can be seen on the Services Page. The website features a page for real estate inspectors and agents, as well. Finally, for more information, questions, and other clarifications, web visitors can go to FAQs, Blog, or Contact Us section of the website.



“At BUGCO Pest Control, we are committed to providing the best pest control services in the Houston area – and time after time, we succeed at achieving that goal. Perhaps that is because our residential and commercial pest control professionals pride themselves on thinking creatively. Or, maybe it is because they strategize and implement safe, integrated pest management solutions for homes and businesses, without ever compromising on effectiveness. In the end, what matters is that we deliver results, and do so in a way that is safe for everyone who occupies your building,” the company head explains.



At present, BUGCO Pest Control can be reached not only through its hotline 281-240-2157, but via the sending a message through the website, as well. When a customer leaves a message through the website’s contact form, this will be received in real-time by BUGCO officers and they will respond to the inquiry as soon as possible.



Aside from the official website, BUGCO Pest Control can also be reached via Facebook, Twitter, and Google+, the three most popular social media websites of today. This only proves that the company want to increase their online visibility and reach a wider target market that may need their pest control services.



About BUGCO

BUGCO Pest Control specializes in general pest control services, real estate transaction inspections, bed bug treatment, fire ant treatment, and mosquito misting among many others. “Whatever your pest management needs – wood destroying insect inspections, termite control/remediation or general pest control – trust Bugco to fulfill them,”, he concludes.



For more information about the company and their services in Greater Houston Area, visit its website at http://www.bugco.org.