BUGCO Pest Control Now Introduces Residential Protection Plan for Their Pest Control in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- A renowned name in Pest management, Houston Pest Control from BUGCO is the first line of defense against pests in the Houston area. Residential pest control services consist of treating the inside and outside perimeter of every house, giving their clients a free termite check and offering tips and ideas on preventing further insect and rodent infestations.



One of the representatives at BUGCO Pest Control stated, “The Residential Protection Plan is the best option for making sure that pests don’t enter the areas where you and your family live, sleep, and prepare food. Our Protection Plan is unique enough that we inspect all potential pest areas and thoroughly check every corner of your home with industry-leading treatments to eliminate every problem area.”



The company is also known for its complete monthly or bi-monthly plan for all commercial properties around the Houston area as it provides the best commercial pest control from their trained exterminators in the surrounding areas aswell. Pest control services from BUGCO are more than just spraying, their services are about listening, convenience, scheduling, responsiveness, accountability and knowledge.



BUGCO carefully selects only those technicians who possess a strong desire for ongoing education to achieve the highest standards possible and who share a passion for providing client satisfaction at all times. Their commercial pest control management has been serving industries such as health care, hospitality, office buildings, schools, retail spaces and many other types of commercial properties.



About BUGCO

BUGCO Pest Control is a Texas state licensed commercial Pest Control business specializing in treatments for general pest control, termite (WDI) inspections and termite treatments, mosquito misting system installation and maintenance, fire ant, bed bug, flea and tick treatments, and rodent control. Operating since 2003, BUGCO Pest Control has the equipment, experience and knowledge to deal with any pest problem. Our trained and licensed commercial pest control technicians are ready to complete thorough inspections of any property to determine the best course of action to eliminate pest infestations. To know more visit: http://www.bugco.org

Contact:

@281.240.2157