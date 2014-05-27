Bugco Pest Control Offers Wide Range of Pest Control Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- BUGCO Pest Control, a Texas State licensed commercial pest control company, specializes in a wide variety of pest control treatments and services, including general pest control, termite (WDI) inspections and termite treatments, mosquito misting system installation and maintenance, fire ant treatment, bed bug treatment, flea and tick treatments, and rodent control.



By employing Texas state licensed commercial pest control technicians, utilizing high-quality pesticides, and leverage on state-of-the-art and pest control techniques, BUGCO Pest Control is able to keep houses and offices in the Houston area clean, fresh, and free from any bugs and pests.



“At BUGCO Pest Control, we are committed to providing the best pest control services in the Houston area – and time after time, we succeed at achieving that goal. Perhaps that is because our residential and commercial pest control professionals pride themselves on thinking creatively. Or, maybe it is because they strategize and implement safe, integrated pest management solutions for homes and businesses, without ever compromising on effectiveness. In the end, what matters is that we deliver results, and do so in a way that is safe for everyone who occupies your building,” the head of the company shares.



BUGCO Pest Control specializes in two types of services, namely general pest control and real estate transaction inspections. General pest control involves the elimination of pest infestations inside and outside homes and businesses, while real estate transaction inspections involves identifying, assessing, and eliminating termite infestations on homes that are about to change hands during the real estate transaction process.



Aside from these primary solutions, the company also offers bed bug treatment, fire ant treatment, mosquito misting, wood destroying insect (WDI) inspections and remediation, and many more.



For a more convenient approach, BUGCO offers a Residential Protection Plan that is deisgned to provide residents an excellent option for making sure that pests don’t enter the areas where their family live, sleep, and prepare food.



"Our Residential Protection Plan is customized to meet your specific needs. We provide a minimum of four scheduled services, each focusing on your specific pest management needs. By concentrating our efforts outside the home, we reduce the need for applications inside. That 'perimeter of protection' provides an invisible 'barrier'; helping to seal out pests from entering your home. Specifically, we thoroughly inspect your home’s interior and exterior. Then we concentrate on potential areas where insects or rodents might enter. We also provide treatments for specific conditions as needed or requested," he adds.



About BUGCO Pest Control

Operating since 2003, BUGCO Pest Control is composed of trained and licensed commercial pest control technicians who are ready to complete thorough inspections of infested properties and determine the best course of action to eliminate pest infestations. For more information, visit http://www.bugco.org.