BUGCO Providing Effective Pest Control in Houston Through Its Residential Protection Plan

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- BUGCO is a trusted name in the sphere of pest elimination services, and through its Residential Protection Plan, it is now providing the most effective methods for pest control in Houston. This plan is designed to ensure complete protection of your home and family against any kind of pest invasion or nuisance by using its experience as a leading pest control service provider.



The company’s experienced workforce starts its pest elimination procedures by thoroughly inspecting the existing and potential pest problems that can infest the client’s house. Once the assessment is done, tried and tested methods of treatment are used to clear away the ruinous creatures. The resident protection plan has emerged as a truly potent method, tailor-made to work according to the specific needs of the customer. Elaborating on the plan, a representative of this leading Houston pest management service provider mentions, “We provide a minimum of four scheduled services, each focusing on your specific pest management needs. By concentrating our efforts outside the home, we reduce the need for applications inside. That ‘perimeter of protection’ provides an invisible ‘barrier’, helping to seal out pests from entering your home. Then we concentrate on potential areas where insects or rodents might enter.”



The pest control professionals working for this company are experts in managing even the most complicated conditions of infestation, both in the residential and commercial sector. A skilled workforce, and safe and effectual solutions and strategies have made BUGCO a leading service provider of Houston for pest control.



About BUGCO Pest Control

BUGCO Pest Control is a Texas state licensed commercial Pest Control business specializing in treatments for general pest control, termite (WDI) inspections and termite treatments, mosquito misting system installation and maintenance, fire ant, bed bug, flea and tick treatments, and rodent control. Operating since 2003, BUGCO Pest Control has the equipment, experience and knowledge to deal with any pest problem. Their trained and licensed commercial pest control technicians are ready to complete thorough inspections of any property to determine the best course of action to eliminate pest infestations.



For more information, please visit http://www.bugco.org/.