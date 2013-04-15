Build a Dream Home in Costa Blanca with Comaskey.com

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Comaskey Properties offers resale of property in Costa Blanca, Spain, Villa Martin, Playa Flamenca, and all Polaris World resorts. Comaskey Properties claims that they are the largest selling Spanish property agent in Ireland. Comaskey Properties, the real estate company have been selling properties and Spanish homes since 2002. They have been operating Costa Blanca Real Estate helping people live their dreams, which have made them a leading real estate agent.



“We have sold almost 10 million euro worth of property on just the Costa Blanca in 2012 and our rental portfolio generates 60,000 euro every month for our owners.” says Ian Comaskey the Director of Comaskey Properties.



The website is not only a means for exploring the areas of Los Dolses, Playa Flamenca La Zenia, Cabo Roig, Torrevieja and Villamartin but also for buying and selling properties in Spain. Located on the Zenia Golf Commercial center, Comaskey Properties is a well known real estate agent in the area. Comaskey.com provides you significant information about buying property in Spain. The properties listed by Comaskey include properties for resale, repossessions, villas, beachfront properties, and commercials.



Comaskey Properties have a vast number of properties at apt prices, and wide network of agents who work in partnerships. Comaskey properties claim that they are quite forward in their thinking and have innovative ideas about Costa Blanca Real Estate real estate business. Comaskey properties had survived the 2006 Spanish property market downturn when the real estate market was hit badly. The company claims that it provides quality service and offers full support through its professionals.



Comaskey.com lists many properties in its site and provides detailed information about each property. It clearly mentions the 6 steps to be followed by customers while buying a property in Spain.



Comaskey offers its customers a chance to view the property by providing accommodation to potential customers through their rental department. It builds trustworthy relationship with its customers. Comaskey Properties also helps in getting finance from banks or getting a loan approval so that they can buy their desired property. Once a property is chosen by a customer, Comaskey draws an agreement between the sellers, buyers and themselves so that things are transparent. The legal representatives will ensure the final closing formalities and help you take possession of your dream house.



