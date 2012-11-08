Build Trust Now: New Book Helps Leaders Produce Bottom-Line Results Through Better Relationships.

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Many social commentators blame dwindling trust as a catalyst to many of modern life’s problems. According to a Husband and Wife team who have been studying trust for over twenty years, the same can be applied to business bottom-line profits. Now, thanks to a new step-by-step guide, they could be about to close the U.S business ‘trust deficit’ for good.



‘Becoming a Trustworthy Leader: Psychology and Practice’ is the work of Karen and Aneil Mishra. The couple, who are professors and consultants, have spent two decades studying how leaders build trust and now help organizations and their teams apply the insights they have uncovered.



Synopsis:



“It's time to discover a new way for individuals to lead organizations and societies. Trust in a variety of institutions, including governmental and business, is at an all-time low. In order to strengthen society from its foundations, we need to rebuild trust. Research shows that leaders are critical to building trust in organizations, and that trust in leadership is significantly related to a number of attitudes, behaviors and performance outcomes.



This new book, with its emphasis on the critical role of leadership in trust-building as well as the novel perspective on building a network of trust, will be of interest to all students, researchers and managers studying leadership, management and organizational behavior.”



As the authors explain, the content of the book was developed following a series of in-depth interviews with leaders that have seen great success from their ability to build powerful relationships with their employees, customers, and colleagues.



“Many of these leaders have not been featured in other media before yet have compelling stories about how they quietly and deliberately built what we call the ROCC of Trust by demonstrating their reliability, openness, competence and compassion,” says Dr. Karen Mishra.



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Becoming a Trustworthy Leader provides a prescription for rectifying the pernicious trust deficit that undermines companies, governments and societies. Through well-documented research, the authors discuss the key role of trust in enabling individuals and organizations to excel,” says William B. Haynes, President of BackBay communications



Another reader, Terry R. Bacon, PhD, was equally impressed. He comments, “Particularly useful are the authors’ ideas on building trust in teams and organizations, making trust last, and rebuilding trust if trust has been lost.”



“This new book is a step-by-step guide for a new leader or a leader who wants to find new ways to build trust with his or her important stakeholders. In addition, we include "Trust Tips" at the end of each chapter to reinforce the message of each chapter,” Mishra concludes.



In the meantime, ‘Becoming a Trustworthy Leader: Psychology and Practice’, published by Routledge Academic, is available for pre-order from Amazon.com.



About the Authors

Dr. Aneil Mishra is managing partner of Total Trust Coaching & Consulting in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. He is the coauthor of Trust is Everything: Become the Leader Others Will Follow. Aneil has been a business school professor at Penn State University, Wake Forest University, and Duke University. Aneil mentors leaders and teams, helping them to build trust in order to improve organizational performance. Aneil is a graduate of Princeton University and earned his PhD from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.



Dr. Karen Mishra is a business school professor in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. She has taught at leading business schools such as Michigan State University, Wake Forest University, and Penn State University. She conducts research on how leaders build trust and engagement through internal communication. She is coauthor of Trust is Everything: Become the Leader Others Will Follow. She is also an executive coach, helping leaders build trust with their teams. She earned her MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and her PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.