BuilderElements.com Provides Wholesale Prices to the Public on Home Renovation Materials

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Renovating a home can be expensive. In order to save money, many homeowners choose to perform renovations on their own. But unfortunately for those who choose the do-it-yourself method, home renovation hardware stores rarely provide the public with the same wholesale discounts as they do to general contractors. This means homeowners save less money than they might expect on home renovations.



That’s a problem that one website called BuilderElements.com seeks to solve. BuilderElements.com offers wholesale prices to members of the public on all home renovation materials. Those materials include tiles, kitchen cabinets, bath hardware, and all other supplies needed to transform the appearance of a home.



A spokesperson for BuilderElements.com explained how much money home renovators can expect to save when ordering supplies through the website:



“We offer savings of 40% or more off of the recommended sales price. We also have a deals and promo section where we highlight some of the best prices available on our site. The deals and promo page is a great place for homeowners looking to pick up home construction materials at substantial discounts. On larger projects, it’s not unreasonable to think that homeowners could save thousands of dollars when ordering through our site.”



Throughout the website, visitors will also see submission forms where they can type their email address. Those who enter their email address will be notified of the latest savings opportunities on home construction materials, which means visitors don’t have to refresh the website all day in order to save thousands of dollars on their renovation project.



Tiles are a particularly popular option at the BuilderElements.com online store. Tiles are available in an extensive range of varieties, including metallic glass tiles, stainless steel tiles, marble tiles, and even classic pool tiles which can be used to decorate a swimming pool.



In addition to tiles, there are bathroom materials like faucets available as well as sinks and affordable kitchen cabinets. Bath hardware includes everything from towel bars to shelves and glass holders, and those interested in renovating a bathroom in the near future will find everything they need to make their project look fantastic.



Visitors who have any questions about the merchandise listed on BuilderElements.com can simply click a button in order to instantly connect with a sales agent. The company also offers a toll free customer service line which can be used to ask any questions or find out about hot savings opportunities.



Interested customers can also order free samples to determine the quality and style of the tiles or other merchandise they’ve ordered.



About BuilderElements.com

BuilderElements.com is an online home renovation material retailer that offers wholesale prices to the general public. Contractors and home renovation do-it-yourselfers can use the website to save thousands of dollars on their next project. To learn more, please visit: http://www.builderelements.com