Troy Proctor Constructions Offers Hassle Free House Extensions in Queensland

Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Troy Proctor Constructions, a leading name, which is trusted by a large number of clients for their expert consultation and design engineering support, now brings hassle free house extensions in Queensland.



With its world-class services and construction standards, the company aims at providing the best to the clients. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “If you need to extend your existing building for more space and facilities, then house extensions Brisbane services are there to help you execute this task without causing any destruction to your existing building.”



Troy Proctor Constructions is outstanding in terms of meeting any of custom specifications; whether it’s new construction or renovations in Sunshine Coast, this company brings unbeatable results for clients.



Moreover, at Troy Proctor Constructions, their professional team of architects offers the clients; some of the most amazing designs from the expert house builders, to choose from. With an incredible local knowledge and countrywide purchasing power, customers can rest assured that Troy Proctor Constructions will plan and build a perfect house at an economical price for them.



Extending it further, a representative stated, “We strongly believe that your house builders in Brisbane should have the knowledge to find and build an ideal house for you. Our highly skilled and experienced team of local builders is equipped with local knowledge about your house designs and area of choice and employs only the finest quality construction mechanisms and materials.”



Their dedicated team of house builders brings a massive experience to assist the clients through each step while building new home, house renovations or house extensions. Unlike other home builders in Queensland, they offer customized services including ideal house and property packages to meet specific building needs and budget of the clients. For more information about renovations in Sunshine Coast, please visit http://www.troyproctorconstructions.com.au



About Troy Protector Constructions

Troy Proctor Constructions specializes in new homes, renovations and extensions, and provides a personal experience homeowners deserve. They have an exceptional reputation in the construction industry, which is endorsed by their Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodelling. They also use the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality employees, construction methods and materials.



Contact

Troy Proctor Constructions

Caboolture

Queensland 4510

Ph: (07) 5495 1433

Mo: 0428 989 786

Fax: (07) 5495 8338

E-mail: troyproc@optusnet.com.au