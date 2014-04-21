Apopka, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- With the weather finally turning warmer, springtime is officially here. Each spring signals the start of a wave of new home construction, and this year more than ever, it's essential for construction businesses and contractors of all shapes and sizes to fully protect themselves with the right type of Florida builder's risk insurance.



ACI Insurance, the leader for accessible and affordable Florida surety bonds, has been serving this market for more than a decade, and wants to inform potential future customers about what they need to know in this area.



Builders risk insurance protects the company's, or individual's, interest in the materials and equipment being utilized in the construction of a new building or structure against their loss or damage from a range of specific causes. In addition to the construction of new buildings, extensive renovations or reconstructions may also be insured.



With the right coverage, a builders risk insurance policy will cover against many different specific types of damage or loss.



This includes fire, both accidental and criminal, as well as damage caused by certain violent storms, such as lightning and high winds. However, it must be noted, especially within the state of Florida, that this does not specifically include protection against hurricanes or flooding.



Builders risk policies also guard against both theft and vandalism. It's essential though to find out if a specific plan guards against employee theft, vandalism or accident as opposed to solely non-employee causes.



Additionally, a builders risk policy may be bought for short-term three or six month periods, ideal for construction projects, and making it easy to renew should delays occur. Of course, the total level of coverage is at the discretion of the property owner.



Builders risk coverage is one piece of a comprehensive protection plan for construction companies, which may also include other elements such as Florida construction bonds or contractors liability.



Don't be left out in the cold, this spring. Stay ahead of the curve, prevent larger problems before they occur, and help the business grow and reach new levels with the appropriate builders risk insurance.



Get started today by calling John Rothschild of ACI Insurance at 407.889.2612. Visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com for more information.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild, with the express goal of providing not just great Florida insurance, but also services which were also affordable for consumers and small businesses. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI has a dedication to customer service, as well as extensive experience in the field, and knowledge of current issues. Today, as leading Florida insurance agents, they provide a wide range of services, including all types of Florida surety bonds, and ACI always puts the needs of their clients first above all else. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.