Building a Legend with Tommy Breedlove

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by author and coach, Tommy Breedlove. This episode is going to be focused on the building blocks and tools that are necessary to transform any person legendary. According to Tommy becoming legendary pertains to continuously working on self-mastery, bringing purpose into the world and having true intimate relationships.



"We are excited that Magnus Carter, host of Making More Money for YOU on VoiceAmerica's Business channel, will be bringing this important topic to light with his expert guest, Tommy Breedlove, a real inspiration to those who want a more meaningful life," – says Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump.



About Tommy Breedlove:

Tommy Breedlove is a Wall Street Journal & USA Today bestselling author of the book, Legendary, and business, relationship, and mindset coach who is a regular featured keynote speaker at global events.



Tommy started his 20-year corporate career at one of the largest financial consulting firms in the world, and eventually became a shareholder, the International Practice Leader, and a member of the board of directors for one of the largest public accounting and financial firms in the southeast U.S.



At the top of his career, Tommy experienced a transformational moment inspiring him to walk away from the corporate world to change his life and follow his true calling.



Tommy now serves clients and audiences everywhere by empowering them to build and live Legendary Lives. He guides people to discover a life of significance while building a lasting legacy. The simple tools he shares shows them how to work in their zone of brilliance, obtain financial freedom, and live with meaning and balance. The goal is to help everybody to become the person they've always wanted to be.



When Tommy isn't speaking or serving his clients, he enjoys traveling the world, hiking, and spending quality time with his wife and two dogs.



About Magnus Carter

Magnus started in the work force from a young age of 12 years old. He was always taught that a man that works hard can achieve anything in life. So, by the age of 21 Magnus was working at a diner in New York City he started to notice all of the people that came in and out of the diner were wearing nice clothes, jewelry, they had fancy cars and a family. As time progressed, he was curious and asked a gentleman how he could afford all these things? The information contained in that conversation sparked a fire into Magnus's soul and forever changed his outlook on life. He learned that making money wasn't the only thing he needed to do. But, using the money he already made had to make money as well. After learning that his passion for making a brighter future was way beyond anything he had ever dreamed. During his journey he has made many mistakes and learned many new skills.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life. Live captures your attention as it considers life issues that will intrigue and inform you each Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065.



