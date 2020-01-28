Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- This detailed report on 'Building & Construction Plastics Market' put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the 'Building & Construction Plastics market'.



Building and construction plastics are the key factors that make the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. These are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others.



The leading market players mainly include:

Borealis

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

DuPont

PetroChina

Arkema

Solvay



The global building and construction plastics market is driven by high durability, low cost, and non-corrosive property of these materials; changing lifestyles of the population; and rapid urbanization. However, inability of some building and construction plastics to withstand cold conditions, softening at higher temperatures, and weakening & formation of fading appearances due to exposure to UV rays hamper the market growth. Moreover, the toxic nature of such plastics, growing in environmental concerns, and stringent laws by regulatory bodies are the other detrimental factors for the market growth. Furthermore, technological advances such as use of thermoplastics and thermosetting plastics in sanitary equipment, piping, and shuttering along with applications of bio-based and biodegradable plastics present lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The flourishing construction industry in countries such as Brazil, India, and China is the chief driver of the global building and construction plastics market. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in developing economies are also leading to increased demand from the building and construction plastics market. However, the market is expected to suffer from reduced demand for many traditional plastics owing to growing environmental concerns. This factor, however, is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the form of biobased and biodegradable plastics.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Market Segment by Product Type



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylics

Polyurethanes (PU)

Thermoplastics Elastomers (TPE)

Composite Materials

Others



Market Segment by Application



Pipes & Ducts

Insulation

Door Fittings

Others



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building & Construction Plastics. This report studies the global market size of Building & Construction Plastics, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Building & Construction Plastics production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building & Construction Plastics are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the Building & Construction Plastics status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Building & Construction Plastics manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025



Chapter 2 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional



Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market

3.1.1 Global Building & Construction Plastics market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Building & Construction Plastics Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018



