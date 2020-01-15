Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) Industry



Description



Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades.



The report on the Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market has been published as a market survey and analysis report covering the popular trends in the market while providing a market forecast. The report covers the overall market for the assessment period 2020-2025.



This report focuses on Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:



Ascent Solar

First Solar

Pythagoras Solar

Sapa Solar

Centrosolar

...



Segment by Type

C-Si

OPV

DSC



Segment by Application

Rooftop

Facades



Regional Description



The report on the global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market provides a region and country-wise study based on the key indicators for the regional markets. The key regions that include South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America among others have been studied in detail regarding the production, apparent consumption and overall value and volume. This segmentation of the market data is done to help in the analysis of the development of the regional markets. The market trends concerning the regional markets that may potentially boost the market growth are covered in the report.



Method of Research



The market-research techniques used by the research team backing this study consist of both qualitative techniques as well as quantitative techniques. The extensive research conducted on the global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market covers the various factors that can affect the market. With the aim of providing a market forecast, the research methodologies have been aimed at determining the size of the market for the coming years. A SWOT analysis has been carried out to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that are faced by each manufacturer covered in the report. The market has also been studied based on Porter's Five Forces model.



