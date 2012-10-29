Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- The report analyzes and pinpoints the opportunities that are likely to emerge in the BAPV market in the next few years. Within the report we quantify those opportunities in a series of forecast charts and tables that are provided in both value and volume terms. Volume shipments are forecasted in terms of area covered and MW shipped. Breakouts in the forecasts are provided by type of building, type of BAPV products roofing and key absorber materials used. In addition, we project the nations and regions that will generate the most revenues for BAPV.



Browse : Building Attached Photovoltaics Markets - 2012



The report also addresses both the kinds of buildings and the parts of buildings that BAPV products should be targeted and how manufacturers of BAPV can make the best transition to the time when BIPV surpasses BAPV in market dominance.



Browse All Power Market Research Reports



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 BAPV vs. BIPV: Definitions and Distinctions

1.1.2 BAPV: Already Generating Significant Revenues

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: BAPV Product Design Trend and Technology Utilization

2.1 Segmenting the BAPV Market by Product Type

2.1.1 What Is Wrong BIPV?

2.1.2 BAPV as a BIPV Precursor: BAPV is an Immediate BIPV-Like Opportunity

2.2 Types of BAPV Products

2.2.1 Defining BAPV Opportunities: Aesthetics and Fasteners as the Key to Success

2.2.2 The Aesthetics of BAPV

2.3 BAPV Roofing Opportunities: Products Already in the Market but More Needed

2.3.1 Until Recently All BAPV Roofing Strategies Have Been Local

2.3.2 Roofing Overlay Products Emerging

2.3.3 Soltecture and Lumeta: Showing the Way to the Future BAPV Overlay Roof?

2.3.4 Technology Evolution for Roofing Overlays and Transition to BIPV

2.4 Wall Attached-PV: Another Immediate Opportunity

2.4.1 What Factors Are Driving Wall-Based BAPV?

2.4.2 Wall-Attached PV: Current State of the Art

2.4.3 Wall-Attached PV: Future Trends and Opportunities

2.4.4 BAPV and Curtain Walls

2.4.5 BISEM's Project at the Sacramento Municipal Utility Commission

2.5 BAPV Opportunities for the Glass Market

2.5.1 Firms to Watch in the PV Glass Sector

2.6 The BAPV Market Considered by Types of Absorber Layer

2.6.1 BAPV and Crystalline Silicon

2.6.2 BAPV and Thin-Film PV

2.6.3 OPV, DSC and BAPV

2.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Eight-Year Forecasts of BAPV Markets

3.1 Forecasting Methodology

3.1.1 Sources of Information

3.2 Regulatory and Subsidy Factors Impacting BIPV Walls

3.2.1 BAPV and Zero-Energy Buildings

3.2.2 Building Codes, LEED and BAPV

3.2.3 BIPV Subsidies and BAPV

3.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of BAPV Markets

3.3.1 Forecast of BAPV’s Share of the PV Market

3.3.2 BAPV Roofing Overlays: Market and Materials Forecasts

3.3.3 Walling-Attached PV: Market and Materials Forecasts

3.3.4 Highly-Customized BAPV/BIPV Glass: Market and Materials Forecasts

3.4 Eight-Year Forecasts of BAPV Markets by Type of Building

3.4.1 Prestige Buildings

3.4.2 Other Commercial and Government Buildings

3.4.3 Industrial Buildings

3.4.4 Residential Buildings

3.4.5 Forecast of Revenues from BAPV by Type of Building

3.5 Eight-Year Forecasts of BAPV Markets by Retrofit/New Build

3.6 Eight-Year Forecasts of BAPV Markets by Geographical Region

3.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Acronyms and Abbreviations Used In this Report



Browse Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/building-attached-photovoltaics-markets-2012-report.html