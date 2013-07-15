Building Automation & Controls Market to Grow $49.5 Billion - 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Global Building Automation & Controls Market (2013 – 2018): By Product (Lighting, Security & Access, HVAC, Entertainment, Outdoor, Elevator Controls, Building Management Systems (BMS)), Application & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total building automation and controls market is expected to reach $49.5 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2013 to 2018.



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



The concept of building automation has been in existence for a long time and has witnessed profound growth in the last five years. Energy efficiency is the most important factor in almost all the building programs, hence the demand for energy-efficient solutions, enhanced security, increasing venture capital funding, and more convenience have spurred the market for building automation market. The growing awareness of wireless technologies and the developments towards the integration of wired and wireless will propel the market in the future. Commercial application remains the major application market, however high growth is expected in stadiums market due to the events such as 2012 London Olympics, the FIFA World Cup to be held in Brazil in the year 2014, Winter Olympics, the Universiade Student Games and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It is observed that HVAC, security and access controls accounted for the major market share in 2012. for Major companies in building automation and controls market include Honeywell (U.S.), Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland) and others.



The report’s detailed segmentation by products, by applications, and by geography covers all the major controls and technologies used in for building automation. The major control products that have been extensively covered in the report and Lighting, security & access, HVAC, entertainment, elevator and outdoor controls in addition to building management systems (BMS).



The application segmentation of the market covers all the different type of buildings like commercial, institutional, residential and others. These broad application sectors have been further segmented by the type of buildings. For instance, the commercial application has been further segmented by offices, lodging, retail, healthcare and warehouses (non-manufacturing).



One of the objectives of the research study was to analyze the market trends for each of the product type. The growth rates of all the various controls and their comparison with other controls. Report also covers the various protocols & standards used, both wired and wireless, Porter’s five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall building automation market as well as for the major control products.



Stakeholders:



Automation and control vendors

Automation and control networking technologies vendors

Real estate builders

System integrators

Building owners

Project/building Consultants

Separate designers/consultants (HVAC, Security, Fire & Safety, etc.)

Components manufacturers (sensors, controls, etc.)

Building Management Systems (product & servers providers)

Associations & Standards

Government bodies involved in Green Buildings



