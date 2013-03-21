"Building Blocks of Business VoIP Solutions" TelcoDepot.com Calls Ethernet Switches

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Leading business telecom equipment provider TelcoDepot.com has described ethernet switches as the ‘building blocks of business VoIP solutions’, and is urging businesses to ensure that they only select ethernet switches that meet their requirements in terms of cost, quality and performance.



Ethernet switches and VoIP gateways facilitate the distribution, management and control of data access for inter-connected networks, and can be critical to any business VoIP solution. Issues of cost, quality and performance are central to the selection of ethernet switches for use in business networks. Locating authentic small business phone solutions with warranties and support options at market price is ideal, and IT departments or external consultants need to ensure that selected solutions match the performance requirements for the client’s business or work model.



TelcoDepot.com stocks a wide range of quality and affordable NetGear and Cisco ethernet switches and network equipment for veritable business VoIP solutions that stand the test of time. Discounts and free shipping may also be available on selected models; please inquire with TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"The ethernet switches and network accessories in stock at TelcoDepot.com are amazing and provide extended functionality and advantages for businesses including more flexibility, mobility options, easy administration, low cost and more. With TelcoDepot.com solutions, businesses can enjoy the VoIP experience without the hassle and high costs," said a company representative.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com ethernet switches and network accessories offer, including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/network-equipment/ethernet-switches. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.