Building & Construction Chemicals Market 2020-2027: Recent Trends and Growth by BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, the DOW Chemical Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Global Building & Construction Chemicals Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, The DOW Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., SOPREMA Group, Asian Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Pidilite Industries, Arkema SA, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., and Mapei SPA among others.



The Building & Construction Chemicals industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-Borne Adhesives

Solvent-Borne Adhesives

Others

Flame Retardants

Inorganic Compounds

Hydroxides

Brominated

Chlorinated

Nitrogen Based

Phosphorous Based

Protective Coatings

Exterior and Interior Paints

Corrosion Resistant Coatings

Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Chemical Resistant Coatings

Primer

Concrete & Mortar Admixture

Plasticizers

Super plasticizers

Accelerating Agents

Air Entraining agents

Retarding Agents

Others

Water Proofing Chemicals

Sealants

Synthetic Rubber

Bitumen

Mold Release Agents & Curing Compounds

Mold Release Agents

Curing Compounds

Resin Based Curing Agents

Grouts & Grout Admixture

Cementitious Grout

Grouting Admixture

Epoxy Grouts

Anchor Grouts

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



New Construction

Repairs



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure



Regional Outlook of Building & Construction Chemicals Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Building & Construction Chemicals market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Building & Construction Chemicals Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Building & Construction Chemicals sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry

Analysis of the Building & Construction Chemicals market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Building & Construction Chemicals Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



