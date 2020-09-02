New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Industry Overview of the Building & Construction Chemicals Market 2020-2027 -



Global Building & Construction Chemicals Market is a comprehensive study of the Building & Construction Chemicals market published by Reports and Data, expanding its extensive repository. The statistical report on the Building & Construction Chemicals market offers insightful information about the global business in the Building & Construction Chemicals industry. The report covers the growth rate and market value, along with a detailed analysis of market dynamics and growth factors. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of the innovations, developments, trends, and opportunities in the Building & Construction Chemicals industry has been covered in the report.



This is the latest report covering the impact of the global health crisis COVID-19 on the Building & Construction Chemicals market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, and the market dynamics changed the demand patterns and have financially impacted the market. The report provides extensive coverage of the impact analysis of the pandemic on the Building & Construction Chemicals market and key segments.



Market Size – USD 46.70 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Government initiatives to boost infrastructure growth.



The report covers an analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The key companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, The DOW Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., SOPREMA Group, Asian Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Pidilite Industries, Arkema SA, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., and Mapei SPA among others.



The report aims at providing a detailed analysis of the market size, market share, sales patterns, pricing analysis, production and consumption ratio, and the regional bifurcation. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-Borne Adhesives

Solvent-Borne Adhesives

Others

Flame Retardants

Inorganic Compounds

Hydroxides

Brominated

Chlorinated

Nitrogen Based

Phosphorous Based

Protective Coatings

Exterior and Interior Paints

Corrosion Resistant Coatings

Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Chemical Resistant Coatings

Primer

Concrete & Mortar Admixture

Plasticizers

Super plasticizers

Accelerating Agents

Air Entraining agents

Retarding Agents

Others

Water Proofing Chemicals

Sealants

Synthetic Rubber

Bitumen

Mold Release Agents & Curing Compounds

Mold Release Agents

Curing Compounds

Resin Based Curing Agents

Grouts & Grout Admixture

Cementitious Grout

Grouting Admixture

Epoxy Grouts

Anchor Grouts

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



New Construction

Repairs

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What is the market size and market value the Building & Construction Chemicals market is expected to reach in 2027?

What are the key driving and restraining growth factors of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry?

What are the key trends influencing the market growth? What are the emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth?

Who are the dominant players and key vendors operating in the industry?

What region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the global opportunities for the expansion of the Building & Construction Chemicals industry?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the risks and challenges the established companies and new entrants expected to face in the Building & Construction Chemicals market?



Key features of the Report:



Identification of key factors influencing the market growth

Insightful information regarding market opportunities and market scenarios to give a competitive edge to the companies

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer comprehensive competitive data

Analysis of regions that are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Risk and challenge assessment to offer strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants

Comprehensive competitive analysis and regional analysis

Market dynamics along with trends and demand patterns

Market segmentation analysis along with product types, application spectrum, and end-user industry, along with their expected growth in the forecast period



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



