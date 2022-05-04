Building & Construction Segment to Dominate the Polycarbonate Sheets Market Through 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The global polycarbonate sheets market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025. Polycarbonate is an amorphous engineering thermoplastic and is largely preferred in different commercial applications owing to its excellent impact strength. Polycarbonate sheets are manufactured through the extrusion process and are available in different thicknesses. These sheets have reasonably good temperature resistance, good dimensional stability, and low flammability. They are easy to handle and fabricate and are, thus, preferred in complex applications, such as jewelry design. Polycarbonate sheets are available in solid, multiwall, corrugated, frosted, and embossed types. These sheets can also be used as bulletproof glass and in other transparent applications as they are more shatter-resistant as compared to glass and offer light transmission of up to 88%.



One of the major drivers of the polycarbonate sheets market is the growing demand for these products in the ned-use industries. The applicability of polycarbonate sheets in various end-use industries is increasing owing to their exceptional physical and chemical properties. Thermoplastic polymers are highly efficient and preferred in the automotive industry because of the growing demand for lightweight, high performance, and recyclable materials for exterior and interior parts applications. Governments of various emerging countries, such as China and India, are increasingly investing in infrastructure development, leading to a rise in construction activities in these countries. Thus, the increase in demand for transparent roofing products from the building & construction industry is projected to drive the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market.



Based on type, the polycarbonate sheets market has been segmented into solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others. The solid polycarbonate sheets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. This segment's growth can be attributed to the rising demand for solid polycarbonate sheets in the building & construction industry. Polycarbonate sheets are used in industrial construction, greenhouses, industrial roofing building systems, and in the manufacturing of safety bars for doors and windows.



Based on the end-use industry, the polycarbonate sheets market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, packaging, and others. In 2019, the building & construction industry accounted for the largest share of the polycarbonate sheets market. However, the packaging industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. Increasing purchasing power and growing end-use industries are amongst the major drivers of the polycarbonate sheets market.



APAC is the fastest-growing region for polycarbonate sheets market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments by emerging countries, such as China and India, in the infrastructure and construction sectors.