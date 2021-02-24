Rising need to minimize energy costs, increase energy efficiency, and growing concerns regarding climate change are some key factors driving global building energy management system market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Building Energy Management System Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Building Energy Management System business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies such as tax benefits related to energy efficiency and associated solutions and services. Policies of government bodies regarding minimization of energy consumption such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) in India is expected to have favorable impact on growth of the building energy management systems market in the country.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric.
Emergen Research has segmented the global building energy management system market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:
Components and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Software
Hardware
Services
Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Wired
Wireless
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Commercial
Residential
Government
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Building Energy Management System Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Building Energy Management System market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
