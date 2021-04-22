Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global building energy management system market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies such as tax benefits related to energy efficiency and associated solutions and services. Policies of government bodies regarding minimization of energy consumption such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) in India is expected to have favorable impact on growth of the building energy management systems market in the country.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Key Highlights of Report



In October 2020, Honeywell International Inc. and Vertiv entered into a partnership in order to introduce integrated solutions to optimize data center resiliency, ensure sustainability, and improve operational performance. The companies are expected to leverage building data to minimize energy costs and use, optimize operations, and improve data center sustainability and performance.

Software segment accounted for largest market share of 2019. Increasing investment by major market players such as Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. for the incorporation of data analytics software in their existing building energy management systems is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Wireless building energy management systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Lower cost, greater flexibility, and higher reliability of wireless building energy management systems over hard-wired systems are key factors driving adoption of these systems.

Commercial segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the building energy management system market in 2019. Increasing adoption of building energy management systems in the healthcare sector, corporate sector, hospitality sector, and large shopping complexes is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the commercial sector segment.

Key players in the market include ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric.



Building Energy Management System Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global building energy management system market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:



Components and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services



Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial

Residential

Government



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Building Energy Management System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Building Energy Management System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness among consumers

4.2.3.2. High initial investment

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Building Energy Management System Market By Components and services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Components and services Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Services



CONTINUED..!!



