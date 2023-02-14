Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market – Growth Rate, Opportunities, and Forecast 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The report "Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology, Adhesive Resin (PU, Acrylic, Rubber), Adhesive Application (Roofing, Walls), Sealant Resin (Silicone, PU), Sealant Application (Facade Panel Fixing, Roofing), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size will grow to USD 5.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the Building envelope adhesives & sealants market is the development of green buildings due to volatile and high energy prices, concerns regarding environmental impact, and health and comfort of occupants.



Growing façade materials and system market and new technologies to boost the demand



Increasing adherence to the stringent energy and quality regulations has given rise to innovative, more energy efficient, and adaptable façade cladding materials and systems. With the emergence of new façade technologies, new materials, and different building appearances, the market for façade fabrication is growing in size. These include UHPC (Ultra High Performing Concrete), High Pressure Laminates (HPL), Corten Steel, Carbon Fiber, ETFE Membranes, and Solid Surfaces. This is expected to boost the demand for building envelope adhesives & sealants in the façade panel fixing segment.



Stringent regulations about low-voc usage to drive the growth of Solvent-less technology



The stringent regulations by the USEPA (the United States Environmental Protection Association), Europe's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restrictions of Chemicals (REACH), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and other regional regulatory authorities have compelled adhesive & sealant manufacturers to make eco-friendly products with no- or low-VOC levels. The adhesives market is witnessing a shift from solvent-based technology to water-based and solvent-less technologies in North America and Europe to minimize VOC emissions. The growing need for adhesives with low VOC content and eco-friendliness of these two technologies have fueled their demand in the global market.



APAC is the fastest-growing building envelope adhesives & sealants market globally.



APAC is increasingly becoming an important trade and commerce center. The region is currently the fastest-growing and the largest market for building envelope adhesives & sealants. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to APAC. The manufacturers of building envelope adhesives & sealants are targeting this region as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the construction spending according to the World Bank. Easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices and cheap labor force have made APAC the biggest market for construction products. Global manufacturers are increasingly setting up their production plants in the region in a bid to ramp up production and increase sales.



The key players profiled in the building envelope adhesives & sealants market report are Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), The 3M Company (US), ICP Group (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), tremco illbruck GmbH (Germany), and Soudal Group (Belgium).



