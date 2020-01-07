London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Building Information Modeling Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Building Information Modeling Market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.



Global Building Information Modeling Market is valued at USD 3.53 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.51 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.9 % over the forecast period. Growing digitization in building sector, increase in IT investments and growing government acceptance of BIM leading to a huge need of Building Information Modeling (BIM).



Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=54122&RequestType=Sample



Scope of Global Building information modeling Market Report–



The global building information model (BIM) is a process followed by different technologies as well as tools. The model gives deep analysis of the BIM market by value and segments. Building information model is a file which can be interchanged, extracted and networked to give support to decision making related built assets. The model represents a structure as the combination of objects-vague and non-defined product-specific, generic, solid shape oriented which carries the geometry, attributes and relations. It is a software technology that provides 3D, 4D, 5D virtual view of a building before its construction. The major advantage of this model is that it can be ingress by number of users from various locations on one same document. Conventional infrastructural design is majorly depending on 2D technical drawings and further extends it beyond 3D, augmenting three spatial dimensions with time the 4D and cost is referred as 5D. The BIM model covers geographical information, contiguous relationships, light analysis, quantities and properties of infrastructural components.



Key Players for Global Building Information Modeling Market Report- Some major key players for global Building information modeling Market are Autodesk Inc., Bentley systems Inc., AECOM, GRAITEC, Pentagon solutions Ltd., Tekla Corporation, Beck Technology Ltd., Dassault systems, and others.



Key Benefits for Building Information Modeling Market Reports

Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.



Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=54122&RequestType=Methodology



Global Building Information Modeling Market Segmentation: -

By Solution (Software, services)

By Verticals (Commercial, Sports, Industrial, Residential, Entertainment, Educational, Healthcare)

By End Users (contractors, engineers, developers, architect)



Table of content

1. Chapter - Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

2. Chapter – Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

3. Chapter - Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis: by Type

4.3. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Type, 2015 – 2025

5. Chapter – Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis: by Application

– 2025

6. Chapter - Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis: by Manufacturer



Related Report:



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flow-chemistry-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-assessment-2019-2025-2020-01-06



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-plugs-and-sockets-market-size-2019-research-report-analysis-by-swot-capacity-production-and-value-future-forecast-to-2025-2020-01-06



About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.



Contact US:

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz

Blogs: http://www.brandessencejournal.com

Blogs: https://dailynewscollectors.com

Blogs: http://www.themarketstatsnews.com