Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market makes up an important part of current world Photovoltaics market. The global market for BIPV is expected to reach the capacity of 11,392 megawatts by the year 2015 at the compounded annual growth rate of 56%. Among the various segments of this market, BIPV roofing is the largest segments accounting for 3,197 megawatts by year 2015 with the CAGR of 51%.



Increase in the demand for energy and rapidly depleting energy sources are creating the need for alternative energy sources. Building integrated photovoltaics will enable energy generation, thus satisfying demands like heating and cooling of a building. Photovoltaic material is incorporated in the building at the time of construction for fulfilling the energy needs of the building. This material will help in generation of heat and electricity that can be used for various purposes. Most of the nations are adopting and encouraging the construction of such energy efficient buildings.



Technological improvements in photovoltaic industry to increase device efficiency and reduce costs are also driving this market. World market for BIPV has entered the times of double digit growth in 21st century. This has been driven by acceleration in extension of production quantities of most components and declining price of PV materials. Trend towards declining prices in industry encouraged the emergence of many new market players.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



- Roofing

- Glazing

- Shading

- Cladding

- Wall Integrated Solution

- Glass

- Facades

- Windows



Based on Application



- Industrial Buildings

- Residential Buildings

- Commercial Buildings



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, market growth drivers, factors limiting market growth, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Centrosolar AG, Dow Solar, Dyesol Ltd., Eagle Roofing Products Florida Llc, Ertex Solar GmbH, First Solar, Heliatek GmbH, Konarka Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Odersun Ag, Powerfilm Inc., Pythagoras Solar, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solyndra, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.



