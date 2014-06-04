Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Markets Analysis and Forecasts 2014-2021

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- BIPV Markets Analysis and Forecasts 2014-2021



In this latest report on the BIPV markets NanoMarkets is updating is quantitative and qualitative assessments and outlooks for the building integrated photovoltaic market. We have been covering the BIPV market since 2007. In this latest report we examine the latest important technological and market developments as well as the various region specific factors shaping the market. While the last few years have been far from robust for the solar market there are reasons for companies and investors to view BIPV with some optimism.



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The report addresses BIPV glass, roofing and siding and assesses the prospects for the competing underlying technologies including thin-film, OPV, DSC and c-Si. We include forecasts broken out by product, application, technology and region expressed in MW and units. The report also provides commentaries of the various leading key suppliers and industry influencers.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary



E.1 Changes in Market Conditions for BIPV since Our Previous Report

E.2 Changing PV Material Mix

E.3 Opportunity Analysis and Roadmap by Type of BIPV Product

E.4 Opportunities for BIPV in End user Markets

E.3 Companies to watch in the BIPV Market

E.4 Opportunity Analysis by Country/Region

E.5 Summary of Eight-year Forecasts for BIPV



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Chapter One: Forecasting Assumptions and Methodology

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Product segments and emerging trends

2.1 Emerging Trends in Non-Glass BIPV products

2.1.1 Roofing Overlay

2.1.2 Flexible Roofing

2.1.3 Monolithically integrated Roofing

2.1.4 Wall attached PV

2.1.5 BIPV Sliding

2.1.6 Curtain Walls

2.2 Emerging Technology Trends and its Impact on BIPV glass

2.2.1 Roadmap for the evolution of BIPV glass

2.2.2 Limitations of crystalline silicon for use in BIPV glass and its future

2.2.3 Current and future use of CIGS in BIPV glass

2.2.4 Current and future use of CdTe in BIPV glass

2.2.5 Future of OPV and DSC in BIPV glass

2.2.5 Encapsulation issues for BIPV glass

2.3 The aesthetics and architectural merits and de-merits of BIPV glass

2.4 Key points made in this chapter



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Chapter Three: Key Market Segments and Regional Markets

3.1 End-user Market Segments

3.1.1. Zero-Energy Buildings

3.1.2 Prestige Commercial, Government and Multi-tenant Residential Buildings

3.1.3 Other Commercial and Government Buildings

3.1.4 Residential Buildings

3.1.5 Industrial Buildings

3.2 Markets by Region and Country: A Discussion of Market Developments and Subsidies

3.2.1 United States

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Japan

3.2.4 China

3.3 Key Points Made in this Chapter



Chapter Four : Eight-Year Forecasts of BIPV Market

4.1 Forecast of Non-Glass BIPV Roofing Markets (Shipment Volumes, Market Value and Materials Used)

4.2 Forecast of Non Glass BIPV Wall Markets (Shipment Volumes, Market Value and Materials Used)

4.3 BIPV Glass (Forecast by Type of PV Technology Used, Area , Revenues, Type of Product)

4.4 Forecast of BIPV Revenues by Type of Building and Type of BIPV Products Used

4.5 Forecast of BIPV by Retrofit versus New Construction: By Type of BIPV Product

4.6 Forecasts by Region: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7 Forecast of Materials/technology

4.7.1 Crystalline Silicon BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7.2 Thin-Film Silicon BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7.3 CdTe BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7.4 CIGS BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7.5 OPV BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.7.6 DSC BIPV: By Type of BIPV Product

4.8 Encapsulation Materials for BIPV Panels



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