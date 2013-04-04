Building Literacy Using the Bible as a Guide

Jacksonville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Tony Pugh has seen too many people struggle to fill out an employment application and finally give up, walking away from a possible job.



“In hiring phone workers a few years ago, I noticed a lot of the applicants struggled with the script,” he said. “I’d leave them alone to familiarize themselves with the script and come back to an empty office. That's when one of the managers told me that they were leaving because they couldn't read the script. It simply hadn't occurred to me.”



To help spread literacy and God’s word, he’s raising money to buy 150 copies of the 90 Day Bible to help people become better readers. The 90 Day Bible uses the NIV version of the scripture and breaks the Bible down into 12-page sections.



“I’m looking at this program because many people are familiar with the Bible and its stories. The NIV is also easy to read,” he said. “There are many, many people who would really like to read the Bible if they could understand it. Once they improve their reading proficiency, they can go on to other things and get better jobs.”



The 90 Day Bible retails for $20 usually, but owing to the work Mr. Pugh is trying to do, he is able to order copies for $9 each. He’s set a goal of $2,500 raised through individual contributions at GoFundMe. There are three levels, each of which has different thank you gifts.



“I really believe this idea can work, We’re trying this on a small local scale and when it takes off and we have proof of concept, we’re going to launch a national effort,” he said.



Some people may object to using the Bible for the literacy effort. Mr. Pugh said the people he’s spoken to are excited about the idea and the ability to read the Bible in clear and modern English.



“Really, this all about literacy. I want people to be able to read better and comprehend what they read. They are going to be better equipped for better jobs to better take care of themselves and their family,” he said.



