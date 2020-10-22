Building Panels Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- A latest survey on Global Building Panels Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Panasonic, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, CRH, Lafarge, Evonik Industries, Huntsman, Dow Corning, Fletcher Building, Boral Limited, Armstrong World Industries, Kingspan Group, OCI Company, LG Hausys, BMC Stock Holdings, Red Sea Housing Services, Atas International, Mueller, Innovative Metals Company & Murus Company.



On the basis of application, the residential sector held the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value, in 2017. Concrete panels was the most widely used type of panels among other building panels type, in terms of both volume and value, in the same year. Structural-architectural concrete panels provide a cost-effective solution to building enclosures and are highly engineered, provides rugged, durable surfaces for walls and is used widely for floors and roofs as well.



The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share among all the regions in 2017. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China, Japan, and India, coupled with growing applications of building panels in the residential and non-residential construction industry.

Competition Analysis:

Market Analysis by Types: Concrete panels, Vacuum insulated panels (VIP), Structural insulated panels (SIP), Wood panels, Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood & Silica



Market Analysis by Applications: Residential & Non-Residential



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Building Panels Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Concrete panels, Vacuum insulated panels (VIP), Structural insulated panels (SIP), Wood panels, Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood & Silica] (Historical & Forecast)

- Building Panels Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Residential & Non-Residential] (Historical & Forecast)

- Building Panels Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Building Panels Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Building Panels Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.



